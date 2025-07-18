Over 20 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi again, emergency teams deployed Delhi schools bomb threat: Responding swiftly, Delhi Police and Fire Department teams reached the site and launched an immediate investigation. Bomb disposal squads were also deployed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

New Delhi:

Panic gripped parts of Delhi once again as over 20 schools received bomb threat emails on Friday (July 18). In West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, a school reported receiving a threatening email claiming the presence of a bomb on the premises. Abhinav Public School, located in Rohini Sector 3, has also received a bomb threat; investigation underway. Delhi Fire Service said that Richmondd Global School in the Paschim Vihar area received a bomb threat today. Fire department and Delhi Police are on the spot for investigation.

A bomb threat call was also received at Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24 on Friday morning, marking multiple such threats targeting Delhi schools in a single day.

Over 20 schools targeted in a day

Earlier in the day, threatening emails claiming bombs had been planted were received by-

Abhinav Public School, Rohini Sector 3 Richmondd School, Paschim Vihar Sovereign School, Rohini Sector 24

Emergency services, including the fire department and bomb disposal squads, were immediately deployed to all three locations and are actively scanning the premises for potential threats.

Bomb threat letter

According to the police, the bomb threat letter said, " Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children."

"You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news, will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists; no one has ever cared, and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans, psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain. You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But they don't. I a living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me," the letter read.

Richmondd school receives bomb threat

Richmondd School in Paschim Vihar was among nearly 20 prominent schools in Delhi that received threatening emails early this morning. The threat, which came around 6:00 am, claimed that bombs had been planted, prompting immediate security action.

Fortunately, no students were present at the time, as the threat was received before school hours. Bomb squads and security teams thoroughly inspected the premises and found no suspicious items. After a complete safety check, the school was given the all-clear signal.

The threat has now been confirmed to be a hoax, and all the affected schools, including Richmondd, have resumed normal operations. Classes are being conducted as usual, and students are attending school without further disruption.

The email was received during the night, and Delhi Police was informed early in the morning. By 6 AM, the investigation was completed, and since nothing suspicious was found, the school opened on time and resumed normal operations.

Investigation points to recurring pattern

Authorities note that this is not the first time schools in Delhi have received such threatening emails in a similar format. In previous incidents, it was discovered that the emails were sent to multiple schools, often triggering mass evacuations and panic.

Police and fire department rush to the scene

Responding swiftly, Delhi Police and Fire Department teams reached the site and launched an immediate investigation. Bomb disposal squads were also deployed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Another threat at Rohini school

A similar bomb threat email was received at Abhinav Public School in Sector 3, Rohini. Bomb squad and fire service personnel are conducting a thorough search of the school to rule out any danger.

Students behind previous hoaxes

Investigations into earlier threats revealed that in several cases, students themselves were behind the hoax emails. These incidents have raised concerns about misuse of digital communication and have prompted schools to review their cyber safety and emergency protocols.

Recurring threats raise alarm

These fresh threats come amid a series of similar incidents targeting schools across the national capital in recent months, raising serious concerns about student safety and emergency preparedness in educational institutions. Authorities are treating the threats seriously and are working to trace the source of the emails.

Ongoing probe into threats

Police and cyber experts are currently examining the origin and authenticity of the latest emails. So far, no suspicious materials have been found, but authorities are taking no chances and continuing thorough checks at each affected school. Officials have urged the public to remain calm while the investigation is underway.