Bomb threat emails cause panic at two schools in Uttar Pradesh's Agra The Agra Police’s cyber cell has begun an investigation to track down the source of the threatening emails. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale, initial findings indicate that the emails may have originated from Kolkata.

Agra:

Two private schools in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Shri Ram School and Global School, received bomb threats via email on Wednesday (July 23), causing panic among staff and students. In response, authorities swiftly launched a full-scale security operation involving bomb disposal units and dog squads to inspect the premises.

Schools declared safe, classes resume

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale confirmed that both schools were thoroughly searched and no suspicious objects were found. “After a comprehensive inspection, we have not found any explosive materials. Normal classes have resumed, and students are continuing their studies as usual,” he said.

Cyber cell begins investigation

The cyber cell of the Agra Police has launched an investigation to trace the origin of the emails. Preliminary findings suggest that the emails were sent from Kolkata, ACP Bhosale stated, adding that a more detailed probe is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the threats.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of educational institutions and the growing misuse of digital platforms for creating fear and disruption.

Repeated email threats spark mass evacuations and parental anxiety

On Friday, more than 45 schools and three colleges across Delhi received bomb threats via email, causing widespread panic among students, parents, and school staff. This marked the fourth such incident in a week, further deepening the anxiety among families in the national capital.

Emergency protocols were quickly activated, with Delhi Police, bomb disposal units, dog squads, and fire services rushing to the institutions. Evacuations were carried out, and intensive searches revealed no suspicious objects, confirming that the threats were hoaxes. Despite this, the psychological toll on families was evident.

Parmita Sharma, a parent from Richmond School in Paschim Vihar, said, “It’s not that we’re panicking, but after repeated incidents, it feels safer to wait things out.” Many parents left work mid-way to collect their children, citing emotional distress. A father from St Thomas School, Dwarka, added, “Even if it’s fake, the fear it causes is very real. Kids are tense, and so are we.”

Top Delhi colleges also targeted

Among the higher education institutions targeted were Indraprastha College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) — all prominent colleges in North Delhi. Several other schools across various districts also received similar emails, prompting a citywide response.

Authorities have launched a cyber investigation to trace the origin of the emails. Though no actual explosives were found, the string of hoax threats has raised serious concerns about campus safety, mental well-being, and the misuse of digital platforms to create fear.