Blood-stained body of man found in Rajasthan forest

Image Source : PTI The body was handed over to Vahid's family after post-mortem.

The blood-stained body of a 30-year-old man with his throat slit was found in a forested area in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday, police said.

Abdul Vahid, who lived in Kagajidevera area of the district, went missing on Monday evening after he left home to attend a wedding in Alod village, Station Hose Officer (SHO) Shivraj Gurjar said.

Vahid's body was found this morning near Singhadi village, the SHO said, adding it appears that he was killed with a sharp weapon.

The body was handed over to Vahid's family after post-mortem, he said.

A case has been registered against unidentified people but the reason behind the brutal killing could not be known so far, the officer said.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan farmer sucked into thresher machine while grading crop, dies

ALSO READ | NEET aspirant from Bihar hangs herself in Kota