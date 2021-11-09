Bihar: Yet another hooch tragedy suspected, two dead in Muzaffarpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Eight persons died on Thursday after allegedly consuming hooch in Telhua village at Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district

At least four were reported dead in Kanti, Muzaffarpur in Bihar allegedly due to consumption of spurious liquor, said officials on Tuesday.

Villagers claimed that the deceased were part of a group of five persons who had consumed liquor. The others also complained of losing their vision and have been admitted in a hospital in Juran Chapra locality where their condition is stated to be critical.

When contacted, the police officials refused to comment on the incident. The excise department is investigating the incident.

Earlier, as many as 33 people have died and several others reportedly fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in two districts of Bihar in the last week. According to reports, deaths have been reported in Gopalganj and West Champaran districts.

Eight persons died on Thursday after allegedly consuming hooch in Telhua village at Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district, while the toll in another incident of consumption of suspected spurious liquor in Gopalganj climbed to 16 on Thursday with six more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities.

Latest India News