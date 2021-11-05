Bihar hooch tragedy: 25 dead after consuming spurious liquor; Tejashwi corners CM Nitish

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Bihar hooch tragedy news

Bihar hooch tragedy news: As many as 25 people have died and several others reportedly fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in two districts of Bihar in the last couple of days. According to reports, deaths have been reported in Gopalganj and West Champaran districts.

Eight persons died on Thursday after allegedly consuming hooch in Telhua village at Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district, while the toll in another incident of consumption of suspected spurious liquor in Gopalganj climbed to 16 on Thursday with six more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities.

Bihar minister Janak Ram rushed to Gopalganj. He later told reporters “I have visited the houses of persons who died allegedly because of consuming spurious liquor. It could be a conspiracy to defame the NDA government.”

Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said “Some people have died under mysterious circumstances in Muhammadpur village in the district in the last two days. The cause of their death cannot be confirmed as autopsy reports are still awaited.Three teams are probing the case.”

Some of the bodies have been cremated by their families, the local police said.

Tejshwi Yadav slams CM Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav cornered Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the incident and said that the state government has failed to take action against those responsible for the deaths.

Tejashwi, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said over 50 people have died so far in the state due to spurious liquor.

"Instead of taking action against the police and mafia, the chief minister is just threatening to teach a lesson to those who drink," Tejashwi said in a tweet.

“Police is disposing of the bodies of the dead without conducting the post-mortem of the dead. Is Nitish Kumar who is making tall claims on prohibition, not responsible for these deaths?” he told reporters earlier.

The Nitish Kumar government had on April 5, 2016 banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor in the state.

