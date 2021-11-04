Bihar: 10 dead after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gopalganj

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 10 dead after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Gopalganj

At least ten people have died in the last two days after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Bihar, as per reports. The incident was reported from Gopalganj district, where several others were taken seriously ill and admitted to a hospital.

Locals claimed that the victims, all residents of Telhua village, had consumed liquor in Chamartoli area on Wednesday evening, but the police did not quite confirm the same as yet. A senior police officer, however, said all eight deceased have been identified.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma said, "It is a case of unnatural death and more information will be available only after a preliminary investigation."

Senior officials of the district administration and the police are camping in the village to find out details in the case, he added.

Last month, in a similar incident, eight people died in Muzaffarpur.

The Nitish Kumar government had on April 5, 2016 banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor in the state.

Kumar had said that "the ban on alcohol has been imposed in the interest of society".

(with PTI inputs)

