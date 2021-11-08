Bihar hooch tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar calls high level meeting on November 16 over liqour ban

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier on Friday, the CM held a review meeting regarding the prohibition of liquor in the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called a high-level meeting on November 16 to deliberate the liquor ban in the state following the death of 33 people due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state.

"Such things happen when people do illegal business. We have called a high-level meeting (over liquor ban), on 16th November," the CM said.

As many as 33 people have died and several others reportedly fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in two districts of Bihar in the last week. According to reports, deaths have been reported in Gopalganj and West Champaran districts.

Eight persons died on Thursday after allegedly consuming hooch in Telhua village at Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district, while the toll in another incident of consumption of suspected spurious liquor in Gopalganj climbed to 16 on Thursday with six more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities.

