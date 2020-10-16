Bihar election 2020: 'Cut open my heart, you'll find Modiji', says Chirag Paswan as he faces BJP backlash

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chirag Paswan describes himself as Hanuman to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Friday described himself as 'Hanuman' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to the BJP's backlash which he has been facing since he quit the NDA over projection of Nitish Kumar as the Bihar CM face, Chirag said that he doesn't need pictures of PM Narendra Modi during the election campaign as he lived in his heart.

"I don't need photos of PM Modi. He is in my heart. Much like Hanuman's devotion for Ram, if you cut open my heart you will find only Modi ji," news agency ANI quoted Chirag, as saying.

The 37-year-old is facing BJP's ire for his decision to field candidates against Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in the elections and declaring support to the BJP.

#WATCH I don't need to use PM Modi's photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it: LJP chief Chirag Paswan#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/KhVPG4w2J2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, Chirag told India TV that Nitish will not return to the top job and that his party will form the next government in the state in alliance with the BJP. The Jamui MP said that people in the state are angry with Nitish's functioning and want a change.

Chirag's reaction comes after BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said that the former is trying to mislead the people of Bihar by taking names of PM Modi and dubbed the LJP as a "vote-cutter" party.

The BJP has already warned the LJP not to use PM Modi's photo during the election campaign. The party has vowed to take up the matter with the ECI if any non-NDA party is seen using PM Modi's photos.

The NDA in Bihar comprises BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP. Chirag quit the alliance, citing ideological difference with Nitish Kumar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE | Will continue to support BJP after Bihar elections: Chirag Paswan tells India TV

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage