EXCLUSIVE | Will continue to support BJP after Bihar elections: Chirag Paswan tells India TV

Image Source : PTI Chirag Paswan talks to India TV

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has predicted the ouster of Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal-United (JD-U) from power after the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, while expressing confidence that his party will form the next government in the state in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking exclusively to India TV's Ajay Kumar on Friday, Chirag Paswan said there in anger among people of Bihar for CM Nitish Kumar and asserted that the state wants a change in leadership.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is leading the state and he is answerable for the present condition of the state. Those working under Nitish Kumar are not even aware of the decisions he makes. People of Bihar are unhappy with the chief minister," Chirag Paswan told India TV

Despite the BJP making it clear that the NDA in Bihar does not include the LJP, Chirag appeared confident of forming the government in the state with the support of the saffron party.

"We will continue to support the Bharatiya Janata Party even after the elections in Bihar and I am confident that the state will welcome BJP-LJP will form government in Bihar after November 10 (the vote counting day)," the LJP leader said.

Talking about his Bihar plans further, the actor-turned-politician, said that his party will continue to work on the agenda of 'Bihari First'. "I would have easily ruled Bihar had I wanted to, but I want to serve the people of my state. I had worked on 'Bihari First' agenda with my father and will move ahead on the same," Chirag Paswan said.

Hitting out at Bihar deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi over his 'vote cutter' remark for the LJP, Chirag Paswan said it was disheartening to hear "Sushil Modi ji saying such things as he has been a good friend of my father (Ram Vilas Paswan)."

"I am upset and I am sure my father too would be upset if he would hear what Sushil Modi ji has said," he said.

Sushil Modi had recently ruled out any 'backdoor' deal with the LJP. "I am telling the people, don't waste your votes by voting for the LJP candidates. They are vote-cutters," Modi had said during a television interview.

The JD-U and BJP are contesting elections from 122 and 121 seats respectively. Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are the other constituents of the NDA in Bihar.

