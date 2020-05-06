Bihar: 362 doctors report absent from hospital duty; receive showcause notice

Image Source : PTI 362 medical officers go absent from duty in Bihar hospitals

As many as 362 medical officers were found to be absent from their duty in hospitals across Bihar. According to the Department of Health, a clarification has been sought from the doctors and officers for neglecting their duties amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Action will be taken against the medical staff under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 & Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. All the doctors are from government hospitals which have been working extensively to treat COVID-19 patients. From over 37 districts in the state between March 31 to April 12 the doctors were absent from duty, the state health ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has cancelled all kinds of leaves (except maternity leave and study leave) of all medical officers, nurses, paramedics and grade 4 staff, till May 31, 2020.

The order to cancel the leaves of medical staff was taken in the light of the necessity to monitor and maintain alertness in order to contain.

Seven persons, including four minors, tested positive for COVID 19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in Bihar to 535, a top official said.

Of the seven cases, five were male and two female.

Five of them hail from Katihar district and one each from Kaimur and Siwan, Health Departments Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

We are ascertaining their infection trail, he said. A six-month-old girl and a four-year-old-boy from Katihar district tested positive. A two-year-old boy from Kaimur and a three-year-old boy from Siwan were also detected with coronavirus infection.

COVID-19 cases have been detected in the state's 32 of total 38 districts. Munger is the worst affected district with 102 cases.

Four people have died of COVID-19 so far and there 400 active cases at present. A total of 124 patients have recovered. The number of samples tested till date in Bihar is 29,906.

Also Read | Bihar: 3 women tonsured, thrashed in Muzaffarpur on suspicion of being 'witches'

Also Read | Video: Migrant workers escape quarantine in Bihar's Katihar​

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage