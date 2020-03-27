3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar in last 24 hours, state toll at 9

Image Source : AP Bihar witnesses surge in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus confirmed cases toll in Bihar have surged from 6 to 9 in the last 24 hours which also include two workers of a district hospital in Munger. It is the same hospital where a COVID-19 patient was admitted earlier before he was referred to AIIMS, Patna but died after getting infected with the disease. India COVID-19 confirmed cases are nearing 700-mark including 16 deaths while globally coronavirus positive cases have surged to over 5,30,000 including over 24,000 deaths. Almost half of world population is currently under lockdown as experts are of the view that social distancing is the only way this virus can be controlled from spreading further.

However, WHO has advised nations that lockdown alone is not enough to fight this crisis but countries will have to find, test and treat every coronavirus suspect as this lockdown is just a time-window for authorities to act faster. India is under a 21-day lockdown period to fight coronavirus and stop it from further spreading after PM Modi on Tuesday announced and urged citizens to seriously follow it warning people that results would be devastating if the situation in controlling the disease goes out of control.

UN chief Guterres warns of losing COVID-19 war

While UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the Group of 20 (G20) leaders on Thursday, "We are at war with a virus -- and not winning," UN entities around the world are unrelenting in providing aid to fight COVID-19. "This war needs a wartime plan to fight it," he told a virtual meeting of G20 leaders. "Solidarity is essential among the G20 and with the developing world, including countries in conflict," the UN chief said on Thursday.​

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 11 0 1 0 3 Bihar 6 0 0 1 4 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0 6 Delhi 35 1 6 1 7 Goa 3 0 0 0 8 Gujarat 42 1 0 3 9 Haryana 16 14 11 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 13 0 1 1 12 Karnataka 55 0 3 2 13 Kerala 110 8 6 0 14 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 20 0 0 1 16 Maharashtra 121 3 1 3 17 Manipur 1 0 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 19 Odisha 2 0 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 21 Punjab 33 0 0 1 22 Rajasthan 39 2 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 20 6 1 1 24 Telengana 34 10 1 0 25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 40 1 11 0 27 West Bengal 10 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 647# 47 45 16

