Coronavirus in Bihar: 15 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,033

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar surged to 1,033 after 15 more people including a woman and nine minors have tested positive for the infection, a senior official said on Saturday. At least 438 people have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease in the state, Seven people have died of COVID-19 so far. Currently, 588 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, adding of the total cases 449 are migrants who returned from Delhi and Mumbai.

Madhepura district accounted for seven of the fresh cases, followed by three from Saharsa, two each from Supaul and Kishanganj and one from Bhojpur, Principal Secretary of the Health Department Sanjay Kumar said.

The COVID-19 has spread to all the 38 districts of Bihar.

Late on Friday night, Kumar tweeted, "15 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar taking the total to 1,033. We are ascertaining their further infection trail."

A majority of the 15 patients hailing from five districts are teenagers, of which nine are minors, he said.

Among the fatalities, two were reported in Patna and one each in Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts.

Munger is the worst-affected district with 122 cases followed by Patna (100), Rohtas (77), Nalanda (66), Buxar (59) and Begusarai (47).

A total of 42,645 samples have been tested so far in seven facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

