Plea in Supreme Court seeks structural audit of all Bihar bridges after 10 collapses in over 15 days

Bihar bridge collapse: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Bihar government to conduct a structural audit of all existing and under-construction bridges in the state after several bridges collapsed in the past two weeks. The petitioner has sought directions to the government to set up an expert committee to identify weak bridges which can be either strengthened or demolished based on the findings.

According to the news agency PTI, a total of 10 bridges collapsed in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts in the past 16 days. Many have claimed that heavy rainfall might have contributed to the incidents.

PIL seeks real-time monitoring of bridges

The PIL, filed by advocate and petitioner Brajesh Singh, raised concerns about the safety and longevity of the bridges in the state that witnesses floods and heavy rains during monsoon.

The petitioner said it was a matter of grave concern that Bihar is the most flood-prone state in India. The total flood-affected area in the state is 68,800 square km which is 73.06 per cent of its total geographical area.

Besides setting up a high-level expert panel, the petitioner has also sought real-time monitoring of the bridges as per the parameters of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The petitioner has also requested the issuance of a directive to the respondents, specifically Bihar, to establish an efficient permanent body through legislation or executive order. This body would comprise high-level experts from relevant fields for continuous monitoring of all existing and under-construction bridges in Bihar and for maintaining a comprehensive database on the health of all existing bridges in the state.

In response to recent bridge collapse incidents, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the road construction and rural works departments to survey all old bridges in the state and identify those in need of urgent repair.

