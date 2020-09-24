Advocate Baber Qadri shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Srinagar's Hawal area

Image Source : ANI Advocate Baber Qadri shot at by unidentified terrorists in Srinagar's Hawal area.

An advocate Baber Qadri was shot at by unidentified terrorists in Srinagar's Hawal area. The incident took place just outside his home. Though advocate Qadri was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries. Following the incident, the security forces has cordoned off the entire area to nab the attackers.

Reports say, Babar Qadri was under continues threat. In 2018, his car was once stopped by a gunmen to kill him but at that time it was his brother who was driving the car. He was a prominent lawyer as well as use to appear in TV debates also.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) DGP Dilbag Singh and CRPF DG AP Maheshwari emphasized upon the officers that security grid should be further strengthened at ground level as Pakistan sponsored terrorists are desperate to disturb the peace and added that regular briefing at each rank level is essential.

Director General of CRPF Dr. AP Maheshwari and Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh on Thursday also visited Sopore and Baramulla, where they chaired officers' meetings to review security scenario in the two areas.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage