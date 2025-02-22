Baba Ramdev invites Bryan Johnson to Patanjali Yog Gram in Haridwar over air quality concerns, he accepts it Yoga guru Baba Ramdev invited biohacker Bryan Johnson to Patanjali Yog Gram in Haridwar to discuss yoga, Ayurveda, and anti-aging after Johnson raised concerns over air quality.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has issued an invitation to American businessman and biohacker Bryan Johnson to come to Patanjali Yog Gram in Haridwar and study India's Yoga practices and traditions from a scientific point of view. This follows Johnson expressing concerns over the air quality in Haridwar and questioning the anti-aging properties of Patanjali products.

On an X (formerly Twitter) post, Ramdev reassured Johnson that the air quality in Haridwar was great and welcomed him for a dialogue on healthy living and genuine anti-aging solutions.

Ramdev's Invitation: 'Explore Yoga with a scientific perspective'

“Dear @bryan_johnsonji, we are sharing a video with proof of Haridwar Yog Gram’s excellent Air Quality Index (AQI). We invite you to explore India’s Yoga and yogis with a neutral and scientific perspective. The scientific approach to anti-aging is rooted in yoga, Ayurveda, and nature,” Ramdev wrote on X.

The Yoga guru also proposed having a podcast on healthy living and science-backed anti-aging solutions. "Since you had to leave Mumbai unexpectedly, we extend an invitation to visit Haridwar Patanjali Yog Gram. From here, we can podcast on healthy living and anti-aging solutions backed by science," he proposed.

Bryan Johnson's criticism on Haridwar's air quality

The controversy started when Johnson claimed that Haridwar's air quality posed serious health risks. He stated that the PM2.5 levels in Haridwar were equivalent to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day, increasing the risk of heart disease by 40-50 per cent, lung cancer by three times, and reducing life expectancy by 5-7 years.

Meanwhile, Bryan Johnson wrote on his X saying, "Thank you for the kind invitation. I would love to visit you and your wonderful country and explore the science of health."

Ramdev's anti-aging viral video stirs controversy

Ramdev on Tuesday uploaded a video of himself jogging with a horse, saying that taking Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold can increase immunity and stimulate anti-aging. "If you want to run like a horse, build strong immunity, and boost anti-aging, consume Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold," Ramdev wrote in his post. Both of these are among Patanjali, the Ayurvedic firm he co-founded in 2006.

Johnson's ongoing concerns about India's air pollution

This is not the first time Johnson has expressed concerns over India's air pollution. He recently hit the headlines after walking out of Nikhil Kamath's podcast in the middle, citing air quality.