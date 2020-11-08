Haryana approves 1,000 posts of Ayush assistant: CM

Image Source : PIXABAY Haryana approves 1,000 posts of Ayush assistant

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said 1,000 posts of Ayush assistant have been approved to encourage yoga education in schools.

Also, 560 gymnasiums have been set up and 600 will soon be added.

The Chief Minister was virtually addressing a yoga training camp of teachers of the Education Department in Panipat towns.

It was by the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad and the Haryana Yog Parishad.

The training programme will be conducted in 6,000 schools in three phases wherein yoga will be included in morning meetings.

A total of 2,200 teachers will be imparted yoga training in the first phase.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage