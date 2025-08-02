'Atomic test should be done immediately': Rajnath's challenge to Rahul over 'rigged elections' remark Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Congress MP had "threatened Parliament with an earthquake", but he only makes frivolous statements. He also lauded the poll body, saying the ECI enjoys a reputation for unquestionable integrity.

Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over his claims that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "rigged", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday challenged the former Congress president to "detonate the atom bomb" if he has proof against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Rahul, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has said that he will show proof that the Lok Sabha elections "can be rigged and were rigged".

"Rahul Gandhi said that he has prepared an atom bomb of proofs on the rigging of votes by the Election Commission... If he has an atom bomb of proofs, its atomic test should be done immediately... The fact is that he does not have any proof or evidence," Rajnath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Continuing his attack on Rahul, the Defence Minister said that the Congress MP had "threatened Parliament with an earthquake", but he only makes frivolous statements. He also lauded the poll body, saying the ECI enjoys a reputation for unquestionable integrity.

Rahul says 2024 Lok Sabha elections were 'rigged'

Speaking at the annual legal conclave titled 'Constitutional Challenges - Perspectives and Pathways' in Delhi, Rahul alleged that the 2024 general elections were rigged, saying that he has proof about the same for nearly 80 Lok Sabha seats. In his remarks, Rahul said the elections in India are "already dead", adding that Congress has conducted a six-month investigation about the same.

"The Prime Minister of India holds office with a very slim majority. If 15 seats were rigged, we suspect that the number is over 70 to 80, he would not have been the Prime Minister of India," Rahul said, claiming that 1.5 lakh votes in the 2024 general elections were fake.

The Congress MP also reiterated that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were also rigged, saying the opposition was 'obliterated' in the state. Notably, the Congress-led INDIA bloc had won 30 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the 2024 polls.

"I had a suspicion in the Gujarat Assembly elections already. This ability to win sweeping victories. The Congress Party didn't get a single seat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or Gujarat, which surprised me," Rahul alleged.