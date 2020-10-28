Image Source : PTI Assam JEE topper, father arrested for allegedly using proxy to write exam

The Assam Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) topper Neel Nakshatra Das, his father, and three others were arrested on Wednesday by Police for allegedly using a proxy to write the engineering entrance examination. Das secured the topper rank by scoring 99.8 percent without appearing for the exam himself.

"Assam Joint Entrance Exam topper Neel Nakshatra Das, his father Dr. Jyotirmoy Das and three other persons arrested for allegedly using a proxy to write the exam," ANI quoted MP Gupta Commissioner of Police Guwahati, Assam, as saying.

Apart from Neel Nakshatra Das and his father Dr. Jyotirmoy Das, three employees of a testing facility - Hamendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita, and Hirulal Pathak - have been arrested, the Guwahati police said. All the accused will be produced before the local court on Thursday.

According to reports, a complaint was filed by Mitradev Sharma last week, after a phone call recording and WhatsApp chat screenshot went viral in which Das allegedly talks of having used unfair means to score the highest marks in the test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been informed about the incident by the state police.

