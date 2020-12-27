Image Source : FACEBOOK@CPI M Meet Arya Rajendran, India's youngest mayor from Kerala

The ruling CPI(M) leader and a 21-year-old graduation student Arya Rajendran is all set to become the youngest mayor ever in India after she won the Thiruvananthapuram local body polls from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city Corporation. She bagged 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate.

The Thiruvanathapuram district secretariat of the marxist party, recommended her name for the post at its meet. The recommendation has to be ratified by the party state secretariat, which will be meeting in the city on Saturday.

Who is Arya Rajendran?

Arya's parents are CPI(M) activist K Rajendran, an electrician by profession, and Sreelatha, a LIC agent. Arya is a B.Sc Maths second-year student at the All Saints college, Thiruvananthapuram. An activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI), she is also the state president of Balasangam, the children's wing of the Left party.

Arya, who has been a strong CPM worker right from her childhood, is currently state president of CPM-backed 'Balasanghom', which is considered as the world's largest children's organisation.

Meanwhile, the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front) won 51 of its 100 wards in the recent Kerala local body polls.

