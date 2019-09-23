Image Source : PTI Article 370 nullification sure to spur growth, employment in Jammu & Kashmir: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday exuded confidence that nullification of articles 370 and 35-A will spur rapid growth and employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming incorporations of Arts 370 and 35-A in the Constitution a "mistake committed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru" Gadkari said the Modi government has rectified that mistake.

“There were an atmosphere of fear and hunger, unemployment, rampant corruption, lack of healthcare facilities among many other problems in Jammu and Kashmir but the situation will rapidly improve after the NDA government's decision to remove articles 370 and 35-A,” Union Minister for Raod Transport and Highways Gadkari said at a programme in Jaipur.

He said farmers will get the right price for their crops, reservation will be granted to eligible people and the laws of the government of India which were not applicable in J&K earlier will now be applicable there.

“Jammu and Kashmir will now have new investments, industrial development, job creation and overall growth," he said.

"The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP is to make India a global super economic power and we are working for it without having any discrimination for against caste or community,” he said.

He said the Article 370, aimed at giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status, was not acceptable to Bhimrao Ambedkar, but Nehru incorporated it in the Constitution ignoring Ambedkar's resistance.

