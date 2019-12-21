Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Anti-CAA protests: 15 held for Daryaganj violence in Delhi

Anti-CAA protests: 15 held for Daryaganj violence in Delhi

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2019 11:52 IST
Anti-CAA protests: 10 held for Daryaganj violence in Delhi
Image Source : PTI

Anti-CAA protests: 10 held for Daryaganj violence in Delhi

 Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday.

They have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty, they said.

According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening. The fire was immediately doused.

ALSO READ | Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar detained from Jama Masjid

ALSO READ | Face of Jamia's anti-CAA protests, Ladeeda-Aysha to share dais with Owaisi in Hyderabad

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News