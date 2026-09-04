Good news for 85,000 Punjab govt employees, DA set to rise from 42 pc to 60 per cent

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of around 85,000 government employees recruited after July 17, 2020, from the existing 42 per cent to 60 per cent. The proposed 18 percentage point hike was announced by Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Friday. Arora said the recommendation was made by a three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to examine the issues and demands of government employees. The recommendation will now be sent to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for approval.

The decision is important for employees recruited after July 17, 2020, who have been receiving salaries based on the Central pay scales along with 42 per cent DA. Their pay has remained considerably lower than that of employees recruited before July 2020, who are paid according to the Punjab Pay Commission's pay structure.

Explaining the issue, Arora said Punjab currently has two different pay structures, which have resulted in conflicting interests and confusion among employees. One is based on Punjab's basic pay scales, while the other is linked to the Central basic pay scales under the 7th Central Pay Commission. "Punjab basic pay scales, which have traditionally been higher, range from 30 to 70 per cent more than the Central basic pay. When DA is added to it, which is currently 42 per cent, the salary rises much higher than the Central pay scales," Arora said, as per PTI. He added that even after increasing DA to 60 per cent for employees on Central pay scales, the Punjab pay scales and take-home salaries would remain higher.

85,000 employees to get 'Janmashtami gift'

Arora said the previous Congress government had decided to recruit employees on Central pay scales after July 17, 2020. Since then, around 85,000 employees have been recruited under the revised arrangement.

Calling the proposed DA hike a "Janmashtami gift" for these employees, Arora said the Cabinet Sub-Committee had decided to recommend increasing their DA from 42 per cent to 60 per cent.

However, he clarified that the proposed hike will not apply to employees recruited before July 2020. "From day one, the Bhagwant Mann government has been talking about the welfare of every section. We cannot imagine good governance without our employees," Arora added.

DA hike comes amid growing employee unrest

The announcement comes at a time when Punjab government employees have been pressing the state government over several long-pending demands. More than three lakh government employees went on a statewide strike on August 27, demanding, among other things, the release of their pending 18 per cent DA.

The protesting employees have also threatened to go on mass casual leave on September 8 if the government does not withdraw a recent notice proposing disciplinary action against employees who remained absent without authorisation during the August 27 strike. Employee unions have given the state government time until September 7 to withdraw the notice issued against the protesting employees.

Punjab government urges employees to hold talks

The state government on Thursday appealed to employee unions to resolve their issues through dialogue rather than confrontation. The government described employees as the backbone of good governance and urged their representatives to engage in discussions to find solutions to their pending demands.

(With inputs from PTI)

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