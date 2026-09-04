Bomb scare at Kolkata airport after note found on Gorakhpur-bound flight, passengers evacuated

Kolkata:

A bomb scare was witnessed at Kolkata airport after a note found on Gorakhpur-bound flight, triggering a panic among passengers. The note was written on a tissue paper kept inside a toilet paper roll in the aircraft's washroom, officials said. "All passengers were immediately deboarded. CISF personnel, the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of the aircraft as part of the security exercise. Nothing suspicious was found," a senior airport official said.

The flight subsequently took off for Gorakhpur at around 8:45 pm, he added. The incident caused a temporary disruption at the airport.

Gurugram Municipal Corporation office receives bomb threat

In another development, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) office on Thursday received a bomb threat, prompting police to evacuate the premises and increase security in the entire area, officials said. The email, which threatened to detonate an IED at 1.11 pm, arrived at the municipal corporation's official email address at around 11.38 am, police said, adding that no suspicious items have been found during the search.

Looking at the seriousness of the threat, police, along with a bomb squad and dog squad, arrived at the scene. Teams searched all floors of the building, including office rooms, the parking lot, and other areas of the complex.

Officials and employees were kept out until the investigation was complete. As a precaution, the complex was also re-inspected. The threatening email claims to target the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a cricket stadium, and several police stations in Punjab.

Air India flight from Saudi to Delhi receives bomb threat

Last month, an Air India flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi with 32 passengers made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad airport after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing a message that there was a "bomb" on board the aircraft, police said.

Soon after receiving information, pilots decided to divert the Delhi-bound aircraft to Ahmedabad after discovering the threat message, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 'G' Division, VN Yadav said. "The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad International Airport at around 4:30pm after a crew member found a tissue paper having text "bomb" written on it, said the ACP.

Security agencies thoroughly checked the aircraft and found nothing suspicious, he informed. The flight had 32 passengers, all of whom are safe and have been accommodated at Terminal 2 of the Ahmedabad airport, stated the police officer, adding an investigation has been launched into the incident.

With inputs from PTI

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