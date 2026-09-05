Chirag Paswan's LJP-RV distances itself from influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, seeks FIR over false claim

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has filed a complaint against influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, alleging that he falsely invoked the name of party president Chirag Paswan's name to claim political protection. Bhardwaj has been accused of assaulting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) worker's father during the outfit's agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in July.

The complaint was filed at the Parliament Street Police Station, with the LJP(RV) urging the cops to file a first information report (FIR) against him. Urging strict action against Bhardwaj, the party said that it has no official connection with the influencer and it should be put on record.

(Image Source : ANI)The LJP-RV has distanced itself from influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj.

A video clip of an interview of Bhardwaj had gone viral in which he claimed he had "cracked the skull" of CJP activist Nishu Aazad's father Sanjay. Later, Aazad released a video and claimed that the police were not filing the FIR, urging help from Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

With the incident of stirring a row, Bhardwaj said whatever he did was an act of self-defence, seeking help from Paswan and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra. "If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed," he told news agency ANI on Friday.

Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a 'kattar Hindu', was later detained by the cops from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. According to police, he had fled from Naithla village and was going towards Khurja where he was apprehended by the police.

Following his detention, Paswan distanced himself from Bhardwaj, and said he and his party stand firmly with Aazad and her father, and ensure that they are served with justice. He also promised action against whosoever tries to make "a mockery of the law", urging the Delhi Police to conduct an impartial probe.

"The incident is extremely serious. The way one individual is openly admitting to having beaten someone so severely that it could potentially have resulted in their death, admitting this openly on a podcast, and if no action is taken even after that, I believe it sets a very wrong precedent for the country and the public," the union minister told reporters in Patna on Friday evening.

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