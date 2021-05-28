Andhra Pradesh AP SSC exam 2021 postponed

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from the first week of June

AP SSC exam 2021: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to postpone the SSC, class 10 board exam in the state. The revised exam dates will be announced after reviewing the pandemic situation, DGE, Andhra Pradesh in a statement mentioned.

The class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from the first week of June. The government informed this to the high court during the hearing of a petition seeking cancellation of the class 10 exam. “We will review the situation again in July and take a call,” the government said. The court will further hear the case on June 18.

Over 5.38 lakh students have enrolled to appear for the class 10 exam. Meanwhile, last year the SSC exam was cancelled and the result announced on the basis of internal assessment.

Bordering states like Telangana has also cancelled the class 10 exam this year, and promoted students without exam. The result was declared on the basis of internal assessment. For details on exam, candidates can check the website- bseape.org.

