Image Source : AP Andaman reports second positive case of COVID-19

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported the second positive case of coronavirus on Friday. The man who tested positive had travelled with the first positive COVID-19 patient of Andamans. The Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands said that both the patients have been kept in an isolation ward of a hospital and required protocols are being followed.

On Thursday, the coronavirus positive case was reported from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The person had travelled from Chennai to the Islands.

So far, 27 states and union territories in India have been affected by novel coronavirus among which Maharashtra and Kerala holds the highest number of cases with 121 and 110 respectively.

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a nationwide 21-day-long lockdown which started from March 25. PM Modi urged people to stay home and maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

