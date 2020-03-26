Andaman and Nicobar reports first positive case of COVID-19

Image Source : AP Andaman and Nicobar report first positive case of COVID-19

A man, who flew back from Chennai on March 24, tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Chief Secretary of UT, Chetan Sanghi said on Wednesday. This is the first case from the Union Territory. According to the Chief Secretary said, "Follow up action is being taken as per protocol."

So far, 606 people have been tested positive in India while 14 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. A total of 26 states have reported coronavirus cases among which Maharashtra and Kerala are the worst-hit.

