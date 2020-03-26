Image Source : PTI Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover for coronavirus warriors, announces Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for coronavirus warriors, who are treating COVID-19 patients and helping the country to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus. The insurance cover has been announced for doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers dealing with coronavirus outbreak. While addressing the press conference, Sitharaman said, "Hopefully, we would be able to contain the virus in this period."

The insurance cover will give a medical insurance cover to the frontline health workers - ASHA workers, paramedics, doctors, nurses, sanitary workers - who are putting their lives at risk and treating coronavirus patients.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 'coronavirus economic relief package' of Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

The announcement comes on the second day of the nationwide lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. PM urged people to consider this 21-day-long lockdown as 'Curfew' and stay home while maintaining social distancing.

ALSO READ | Last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) extended to June 30

ALSO READ | Sitharaman announces 1.7 lakh cr relief package for those directly affected by COVID-19 lockdown