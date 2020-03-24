Last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) extended to June 30

The last date for the income tax return for the financial year 18-19 is extended to 30th June 2020 as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Addressing the media through video conference, Sitharam said that delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent. She further said an economic package to help through the coronavirus lockdown will be announced very soon. The finance minister also announced that the Aadhaar-PAN linking date has been extended to 30 June 2020 from what was 31 March 2020.