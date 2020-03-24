Tuesday, March 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) extended to June 30

Last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) extended to June 30

The last date for the income tax return for the financial year 18-19 is extended to 30th June 2020. For delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2020 14:59 IST
Last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) extended to June 30

Last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) extended to June 30

The last date for the income tax return for the financial year 18-19 is extended to 30th June 2020 as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Addressing the media through video conference, Sitharam said that delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent. She further said an economic package to help through the coronavirus lockdown will be announced very soon. The finance minister also announced that the Aadhaar-PAN linking date has been extended to 30 June 2020 from what was 31 March 2020.  

 

Fight Against Coronavirus

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X