Jamia firing case handed to crime branch, Amit Shah assures strict action

The Jamia firing incident case has been handed over to the crime branch after Home Minister Amit Shah assured strict action against the teenager, who opened fired at the protestors and injured a Jamia Millia Islamia student during a protest rally against the new citizenship law outside the university today.

Taking to Shah asked Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take strict action against the shooter. "Today I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident(in Jamia area) that has taken place and instructed them to take strict action. Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," Shah said.

आज दिल्ली में जो गोली चलाने की घटना हुयी है उसपर मैंने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात की है और उन्हें कठोर से कठोर कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



केंद्र सरकार इस तरह की किसी भी घटना को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी, इसपर गंभीरता से कार्यवाही की जाएगी और दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2020

Soon after Shah's tweet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the law and order situation in Delhi is worsening. "What is happening in Delhi? The law system of Delhi is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal wrote.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar after the man fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

The man was subsequently overpowered by police and detained. He was taken into custody and was being interrogated.

(The assailant's name has been removed and his picture blurred as he is a juvenile)

