Amarinder Singh all set to launch new party in Punjab, formal announcement likely tomorrow

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is all set to announce his own political party. According to reports, Singh could make an announcement about floating a new party on Wednesday.

Singh has called a press conference in Chandigarh tomorrow, triggering speculations about his future move.

Amarinder Singh quit the Congress last month after the party leadership asked him to vacate the Chief Minister's chair. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi on the top post. His resignation came amid a bitter power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh, who had faced an unceremonious exit from the state government, has been under attack from several Congress leaders after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last month. He had then hinted at floating a new party in Punjab ahead of the next year's Assembly polls and said that he could ally with the BJP if the ongoing farmers' issue is resolved.

Amarinder has maintained that Congress has damaged its own interests by not trusting him and giving the party into the hands of an 'unstable person' like Navjot Singh Sidhu. Notably, Amarinder and Sidhu were at loggerheads ever since the latter was divested of the local government and tourism portfolios.

