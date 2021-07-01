Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/EDITED) Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath dials Akhilesh Yadav on his 48th birthday, conveys greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted his good wishes to Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav who is celebrating his 48th birthday. He also spoke to Akhilesh and conveyed his good wishes on the phone.

Akhilesh's birthday, which is being celebrated as 'Sankalp Diwas', was marked by plantation drives, blood donation camps, food camps, special 'puja' 'havan' and distribution of fruits to patients. There were also multiple cake-cutting ceremonies. Samajwadi kitchens are also being run to feed the poor.

The Vikramaditya Marg that is the address of the Samajwadi Party's state headquarters and also the residences of Akhilesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, have been plastered with hoardings wishing Akhilesh on his birthday.

Full page newspaper advertisements have been put in all leading newspapers for the party president.

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that party leaders and workers were determined to make this a memorable birthday for their leader. Party MLC Anurag Bhadauria said the Samajwadi Party had fought against the 'oppressive' policies of the BJP in the past four and half years and was now preparing to return to power with greater strength.

