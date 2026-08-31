Akali Dal's student wing SOI backs ABVP in Punjab University elections: 'United for change'

Chandigarh:

In a significant political development ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Student Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has extended its support to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the Punjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) elections.

The announcement, made just hours before voting began on Monday, is being seen as a major indication of growing cooperation between the SAD and the BJP after the two parties ended their long-standing alliance in 2020 over the Centre's farm laws.

SOI extends unconditional support to ABVP

According to an official post by the ABVP, SOI has extended unconditional support to ABVP's presidential candidate Ankit Bidhan in the PUCSC elections. The ABVP said SOI decided to back its candidate after the nomination papers of SOI's own presidential candidate were rejected, preventing the organisation from contesting the post this year.

“Student unity. One strong mandate. One shared vision,” the ABVP said in its announcement, adding that leaders from both organisations came together at the Shri Gurudwara Sahib on the Punjab University campus to declare the alliance. With SOI out of the presidential race, its support base is expected to shift to the ABVP candidate in the elections.

PUCSC polling and counting schedule

Polling for the Punjab University Campus Students' Council elections began at 9:30 am on Monday across various university departments. After voting concludes in individual departments, ballot boxes for office bearers will be collected from the Returning Officer on the ground floor of each concerned block and transported to the Gymnasium Hall. The university administration said the results for Departmental Representatives (DRs) will begin to be displayed from 12 pm onwards, while counting for office bearers and declaration of results will also take place at the Gymnasium Hall.

Tight security across Punjab University campus

Security has been significantly stepped up across the Punjab University campus ahead of polling. Authorities have deployed security personnel at all three entry gates and are conducting strict checks on vehicles and visitors amid concerns over the movement of outsiders during the election process. Officials said heightened vigilance has been put in place to maintain law and order throughout the day.

Alliance fuels speculation over SAD-BJP ties

The student-level alliance has gained political significance because it comes days after senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia spoke about the possibility of the SAD and BJP coming together again. On August 21, Majithia said Punjab's status as a border state and the need to maintain social harmony had led many people to favour a reunion between the two former allies.

“We should understand that the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP have worked together. Vajpayee ji and Badal ji strengthened this alliance, and it continued during Modi ji's time,” Majithia had said. He also acknowledged that the parties had parted ways over the farm laws, but argued that Punjab's current situation had revived calls for renewed cooperation.

The PUCSC alliance is now being viewed as an important political signal, with observers watching whether student-level cooperation could translate into a broader understanding between the SAD and BJP ahead of the state elections next year.

(With inputs from ANI)

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