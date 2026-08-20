ABVP, Left-wing students clash at Kolkata's Jadavpur University; several injured | VIDEO

Kolkata:

Tensions erupted at the Jadavpur University in West Bengal's capital Kolkata following a clash between supporters and members of Left-wing organisations and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), causing injuries to several students.

The incident happened on Wednesday night during a general body meeting of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) when an argument broke out between the two groups, leading to the clashes.

Several videos and photographs have also gone viral on social media, showing the violence between the two sides.

The Left-wing organisations, comprising members of the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the students of wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), claimed Many of those who attended the meeting were outsiders and were allegedly carrying bricks and stones.

They alleged that this group attacked the Left-wing students that caused the clashes that left several members of both injured.

Situation critical outside Aurobindo Bhavan campus

The Left-wing organisations have claimed the situation was particularly critical outside the Aurobindo Bhavan campus, where they accused the ABVP members of setting a fire. Because of that, many students were forced to stay inside the campus for the entire night.

They even claimed that two of gates of the Aurobindo Bhavan campus were shut by them in 'self-defence', while adding that SFI and DSF flags were burnt by ABVP members. They also accused the ABVP of throwing water inside the campus.

"ABVP-BJP-RSS goons arrived on bikes at midnight and unleashed violence inside Jadavpur University campus, attacking students with weapons, vandalising union rooms, throwing stones and bricks and setting fire to students’ belongings," the CPI(M) said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

However, the ABVP has denied the allegations and accused the Left-wing organisations for the violence. They have said a protest will be held at the university on Thursday. ABVP functionary Shubhabrata Adhikari, quoted by news agency PTI, said the process to lodge first information reports (FIRs) is underway, claiming that people from outside the university were involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, the Jadavpur University has not issued a statement over the incident as of now.

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