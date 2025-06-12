Air India plane crashes into Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College hostel: Google Earth imagery shows exact location The London-bound aircraft with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Several casualties are feared.

The London-bound aircraft with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed into the BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital hostel mess in Meghaninagar near Ahmedabad airport. The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm.

Google Earth imagery shows the exact location from where the aircraft took off and the crash site in Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad.

Many MBBS students have also been injured

According to the FAIMA Doctors Association, many MBBS students were reported injured as they were having lunch at the hostel mess when the plane crashed on the building.

"We are deeply shocked about the news of AI, crashing in Ahmedabad. News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured," the FAIMA Doctors association said in a statement on X.

About is BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad is one of Gujarat's largest government-run medical institutions. It is the oldest medical college in the state and one of the oldest in the entire country with many accolades on its side.

The college admits 250 students in MBBS and more than 400 students in Postgraduate courses. Postgraduate courses are offered in 24 branches and super specialty courses are offered in 11 branches. Spread across more than 100-acre, this vast conglomerate of various branches makes it one of the largest campuses in this part of India, with student intake from all states of India.

The institute strives to be among the top medical colleges in India in the spheres of medical education, research and health care services.

Plane tail, lunch on tables: Scenes from doctors' hostel where plane crashed

Images and videos from the crash site revealed that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner collided with the resident doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, causing extensive structural damage. One photograph captured the aircraft's tail section lodged on the top floor of the hostel.

In another photo, the debris from the plane's rear wheels appeared to have struck the hostel’s exterior. Inside the hostel, the canteen bore signs of impact—tables were still set for lunch, and the area was charred from the fire that broke out after the crash. The blaze also damaged the hostel's kitchen.

Parts of the plane's fuselage landed in a nearby open area, where scorched trees indicated the fire's reach. Firefighters were seen conducting rescue operations amidst the wreckage.