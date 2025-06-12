Air India plane crash: London-bound flight with 242 onboard crashes in Ahmedabad | What we know so far

An Air India flight with 242 passengers onboard reportedly crashed near the Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday. Rescuers and fire brigade have even rushed to the site while a thick plume of smoke emerged from the crash site. Visuals also showed emergency responders rushing people to a hospital.
A video filmed near the airport showed the final moments of the tragedy as the Air India flight crashes just seconds after its departure.
Air India plane crash: What we know so far
- PM Modi speaks to Civil Aviation Minister: PM Modi Narendra Modi personally spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad. The minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, an official statement said.
- The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway, it added.
- Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reacts to plane crash: Naidu posted on X: "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site".
- Former Gujarat chief minister was also among those onboard the Air India flight 171.
- The Air India aircraft reached an altitude of 625 feet before its signal was lost.
- The aircraft's speed was approximately 174 knots.
- Indian Air Force and Army are engaged in rescue operations.
- Debris has fallen near the airport’s outer boundary wall.
- Relief efforts are ongoing.
- The DGCA’s accident investigation team has been dispatched.
- Air India has issued its first statement on the crash, stating - "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest".
- The flight had 243 passengers onboard
- The Air India flight was going from Ahmedabad to London
- The aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- The crash reportedly took place just after the aircraft took off from the Sardar Vallabhai International Airport
- The crash took place in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad