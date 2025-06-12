Air India plane crash: London-bound flight with 242 onboard crashes in Ahmedabad | What we know so far Air India plane crash: An Air India London-bound flight with 243 passengers onboard crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday. Here's all we know so far about the tragedy.

Ahmedabad :

An Air India flight with 242 passengers onboard reportedly crashed near the Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday. Rescuers and fire brigade have even rushed to the site while a thick plume of smoke emerged from the crash site. Visuals also showed emergency responders rushing people to a hospital.

A video filmed near the airport showed the final moments of the tragedy as the Air India flight crashes just seconds after its departure.

Air India plane crash: What we know so far

PM Modi speaks to Civil Aviation Minister: PM Modi Narendra Modi personally spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad. The minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, an official statement said.

The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway, it added.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reacts to plane crash: Naidu posted on X: "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site".