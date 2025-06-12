First visuals of Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad An Air India plane on Thursday crashed in Gujarat's Meghani area near Ahmedabad Airport. Visuals of the plane crash site have been shared by ANI, showing thick willow of smoke emanating from the area. According to news agency ANI, there were 242 people aboard the flight.

New Delhi:

An Air India plane crashed on Thursday in the Meghani area of Gujarat, near Ahmedabad Airport. The first visuals from the crash site show thick plumes of smoke rising from the area. According to the news agency ANI, there were 242 people on board the flight, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. Rescuers and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, and emergency responders were seen transporting individuals to a nearby hospital. Casualties are feared though there is no confirmation on the same yet.

As per the information shared by the police, the plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm. "We are acquiring details about the casualties," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanan Desai.Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia. Several injured persons were taken to city civil hospital, an official said.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," Air India posted on X.

All flight operations suspended

Due to this incident, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, said the SVPIA Spokesperson, reported ANI.

PM spoke to Amit Shah, and Civil Aviation Minister

According to ANI sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The Prime Minister has directed the ministers to travel to Ahmedabad and ensure that all possible assistance is provided to those affected by the air mishap. He also requested to be kept regularly updated on the situation.