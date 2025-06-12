Air India Flight AI 171 crashes near Ahmedabad airport: All you need to know about Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Air India Flight AI 171 crashed: The London-bound aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a mid-size, twin-engine, wide-body jet airliner.

Ahmedabad :

A London-bound Air India aircraft carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The Air India Flight AI171 crashed near the Meghaninagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

According to reports, firefighters and emergency teams were dispatched immediately to begin rescue and containment efforts. Officials are yet to release information about possible injuries or the cause of the crash.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as operations are underway.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy smoke rising from the crash site, which could be seen from several kilometres away, including parts of Vastrapur. The sudden incident caused alarm among local residents.

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

The London-bound aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a midsize, twin-engine, wide-body jet airliner.

The aircraft became extremely popular because of its innovative design, fuel efficiency, and comfortable passenger experience. The passengers like large windows with electronic dimming. Air India started using this plane in December 2013.

The Dreamliner windows have the size comparable to hand luggage – 27 x 47 cm – and are 30 per cent larger than in other passenger airplanes.

Boeing 787-8 is also environmentally friendly. Advanced Rolls-Royce engines emit 60 per cent less noise, and combined with the Dreamliner's light structure, the fuel consumption is also smaller. This is why Boeing 787-8 could not have a better name than Dreamliner.

According to Boeing's official website, the 787 Dreamliner fleet has carried more than one billion passengers in less than 14 years.