Air India plane crash: PM Modi speaks to Minister Rammohan Naidu, takes stock of flight crash Air India plane crash: The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu today (June 12) and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad, informed the office of Naidu. The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground.

The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and has asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.

The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway.