Who is Aijaz Hussain? Meet the young BJP leader from Kashmir who silenced Prashant Kishor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured its first victory in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Party's young leader Aijaz Hussain has emerged victorious from the Khonmoh-II constituency in Balhama area of Srinagar.

"We fought against PAGD candidate and BJP emerged victorious at this seat (Balhama seat in Srinagar) today. I congratulate people of Jammu and Kashmir and the security forces," an elated Aijaz said.

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Aijaz. "Congrats to Aijaz Hussain, national Vice President, BJYM for winning d first seat from Balhama in Srinagar in DDC elections," he tweeted.

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also congratulated Aijaz. He said, “BJP has opened its account in Kashmir valley, with the victory of Azaz Hussain. We are leading on several other seats in the Valley. It shows people of Kashmir valley want development.”

According Aijaz's Twitter bio, he is the national vice president and In charge West Bengal BJP Youth Wing (BJYM). Earlier on Monday, he had responded to election strategist Prashant Kishor after he predicted that the saffron party will struggle to cross doble digits in the upcoming assembly polls.

"Mark words of a small Karykarta, BJP will cross 200+ in coming assembly elections in West Bengal. Prashant Kishor will have to keep bags ready. I will remind you again once elections are over and If possible will send you tickets also," he tweeted.

