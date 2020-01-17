Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off. No ticket fare, other details

Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to be launched today

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has flagged off the inaugural run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express in Ahmedabad on Friday. The commercial run of the Tejas Express will, however, begin on January 19. During the commercial runs, the fully air-conditioned train will have two executive class chair cars with 56 seats each and eight chair cars 78 seats each. The train will have a total carrying capacity of 736 passengers.

This train 82902/82901 would run on the Ahmedabad - Mumbai - Ahmedabad route for 6 days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance activities. The train will be equipped with all modern onboard facilities to ensure a high level of comfort to the passengers.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Timings

Train no. 82902 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will leave from Ahmedabad at 6:40 AM and reach Mumbai Central at 1:10 PM

Train no. 82901 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will leave from Mumbai Central at 3:40 PM and reach Ahmedabad at 9:55 PM

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Meals

To make the commuters' journey more exciting, IRCTC said that it will serve local delicacies, besides, the train will also have onboard tea/coffee vending machine facilities.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Fare

As per media reports, the ticket price for Executive Chair Car class on the IRCTC website is Rs 2,384 (including Base fare of Rs 1,875, GST of Rs 94, Catering charge of Rs 415) while a ticket for AC Chair Car class is Rs 1,289 (including Base fare of Rs 870, GST of Rs 44, Catering charge of Rs 375). From Mumbai to Ahmedabad, a ticket for Executive Chair Car class would cost Rs 2,374 (including Base fare of Rs 1,875, GST of Rs 94, Catering charge of Rs 405) while a ticket for AC Chair Car class would cost Rs 1,274 (including Base fare of Rs 870, GST of Rs 44, Catering charge of Rs 360).​