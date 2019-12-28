Image Source : FILE IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on Jan 17

The second premium Tejas train of the IRCTC, the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways, is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will be launched on January 17. The commercial run of the train will start on January 19. The Tejas train is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be the seconad private train in the country, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The first such private train is operational on Delhi-Lucknow route.

Ravinder Bhakar, the chief spokesperson of the Western Railway, said the train will offer world-class comfort and facilities.

"The fully air-conditioned Tejas has several modern features like sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, reclining facility and comfortable seats," he said.

The train will run six days a week, barring Thursday. It will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions.

The train will depart from Ahmedabad at 6:40 am and arrive in Mumbai at 1.10 pm. From Mumbai Central it will depart at 3.40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm. During the inaugural run, it will depart from

Ahmedabad at 9.30 am and arrive at Mumbai Central at 4 pm. During the return journey, it will depart at 5.15 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 11.30 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Indian Railways hike fare prices of Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains; check revised costs