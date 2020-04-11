Image Source : PTI Agra reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 92

Agra's Collector and District Magistrate on Saturday said that three new cases of coronavirus have been found in the city, taking the total number of cases to 92. However, out of 92, the number of COVID-19 active cases is 81. All samples of Agra were tested at King George's Medical University.

Agra has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the Agra administration announced that a total of 22 hotspots/epicenters which were already barricaded will be closed completely till April 15. Intensive patrolling will be conducted in these areas and extensive sanitisation will be done using fire brigade vehicles.

Agra reported first COVID-19 death on Wednesday after a 76-year-old woman died at SN Medical College and Hospital. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh reached 4. While the total number of active cases of novel coronavirus in the state is 431.

As per union health department data, 32 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far in Uttar Pradesh.

Most of the active coronavirus cases in the state are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event that was held in west Delhi's Nizamuddin area, from March 1-15. Some of the attendees in the event had foreign travel history and through them, other attendees got infected.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the UP COVID-Care Fund will be used for strengthening the state's healthcare system which includes the establishment of more testing facilities and COVID-19 hospitals.

ALSO READ | Agra: List of coronavirus hotspots to be sealed after midnight

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News