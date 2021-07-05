Follow us on Image Source : ANI Abhijit Mukherjee, former President Pranab Mukherjee's son, joins Trinamool Congress

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's son, Abhijit Mukherjee on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata.

Abhijit Mukherjee has been a two-term MP in the Lok Sabha in his father’s seat of Jangipur. But he lost the last election.

