Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 4, 2025 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shouted 'Vote Chor' in the state Assembly on Thursday after a scuffle between TMC and BJP MLAs in the House. Meanwhile, PM Modi has hailed the GST reforms, calling them 'historic'.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

CM Mamata Banerjee shouts ‘Vote Chor’, ‘Modi Chor’, ‘Amit Shah Chor’ in Bengal Assembly, BJP MLAs dragged out of House.

PM Modi says, New GST rates will be applied from Navratri (Sept 22), hails “historic” decision to lower GST rates

No relief from rains and flood in Punjab, 1.75 lakh hectares of land under water, 14,000 people homeless in Delhi after Yamuna flood

