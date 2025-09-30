Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 30, 2025 Mohsin Naqvi took the Asia cup trophy along with him after India refused to take it from him. BCCI has strongly objected to Naqvi's behavior and asked him to keep the trophy at the ACC office.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi insists he will hand over Asia Cup and medals to Team India; BCCI objects.

73 people arrested in Bareilly violence; Asaduddin Owaisi slams CM Yogi Adityanath.

Donald Trump unveils Gaza peace plan during joint press conference with Israeli PM Netanyahu; PM Modi welcomes proposal.

