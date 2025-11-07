Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 7, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- PM Narendra Modi mentions RJD song ‘Maarab Sixer Kay, Chhah Goli Chhati Mein” during a rally in Bihar, warns this could be the footsteps of fresh ‘jungle raaj’.
- Technical glitch in Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) of Air Traffic Control delays over 800 flights in Delhi, Mumbai; IT ministry rules out possibility of cyber-attack.
- Deputy registrar, tehsildar suspended in land scam involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son Parth; Economic Offence Wing team raids registrar’s office; High-level committee to probe case.
