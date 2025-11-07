Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 7, 2025 PM Modi lauded the 'record turnout' in the phase 1 of the assembly elections in Bihar, saying it shows the trust of the people in his and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'track record'.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

PM Narendra Modi mentions RJD song ‘Maarab Sixer Kay, Chhah Goli Chhati Mein” during a rally in Bihar, warns this could be the footsteps of fresh ‘jungle raaj’.

Technical glitch in Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) of Air Traffic Control delays over 800 flights in Delhi, Mumbai; IT ministry rules out possibility of cyber-attack.

Deputy registrar, tehsildar suspended in land scam involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son Parth; Economic Offence Wing team raids registrar’s office; High-level committee to probe case.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.