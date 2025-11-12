Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 12, 2025 Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad has come under scrutiny after two of its resident doctors were found to have links to the November 10 blast in Delhi, which claimed 12 lives.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Inside Story: How Al Falah university became a hub of jihadis, terror module had planned blasts in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow

Indian Army, Air Force conducted joint desert combat ‘Exercise Maru Jwala’ in Jaisalmer near Pak border, Apache choppers, air defence systems, artillery guns, tanks took part

Wary of Operation Sindoor 2.0, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, other ministers meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says, nation’s economy is not in good shape to fight war

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.