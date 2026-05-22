May 22, 2026
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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 22, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 22, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

India is reeling under one of the most severe heatwaves in recent years, with all 50 spots on the world’s hottest cities list occupied by Indian cities on Friday morning, according to AQI.in.

Aaj Ki Baat, May 22
Aaj Ki Baat, May 22 Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Brutal heatwave, 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities are in India, and frequent, prolonged power cuts lead to protests in several states.
  • Home Minister Amit Shah's "smart plan" to seal Pakistan, Bangladesh borders in the next one year to prevent infiltrators,  asks BSF to not only stop, but identify, deport infiltrators.
  • CM Yogi Adityanath says, 'Jai Shri Ram' has become UP's identity, adds, "whichever state I visit, people welcome me with Jai Shri Ram".

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
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