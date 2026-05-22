Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 22, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Brutal heatwave, 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities are in India, and frequent, prolonged power cuts lead to protests in several states.

Home Minister Amit Shah's "smart plan" to seal Pakistan, Bangladesh borders in the next one year to prevent infiltrators, asks BSF to not only stop, but identify, deport infiltrators.

CM Yogi Adityanath says, 'Jai Shri Ram' has become UP's identity, adds, "whichever state I visit, people welcome me with Jai Shri Ram".

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.