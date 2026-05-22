Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 22, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Brutal heatwave, 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities are in India, and frequent, prolonged power cuts lead to protests in several states.
- Home Minister Amit Shah's "smart plan" to seal Pakistan, Bangladesh borders in the next one year to prevent infiltrators, asks BSF to not only stop, but identify, deport infiltrators.
- CM Yogi Adityanath says, 'Jai Shri Ram' has become UP's identity, adds, "whichever state I visit, people welcome me with Jai Shri Ram".
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.