Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 29, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Without naming Champat Rai, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "mukhya karyakarta" should abjure 'ahankaar'(arrogance), says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to meet on July 6; Resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra will be accepted, Trust will be reconstituted: Source

West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari government sets up UCC Drafting Committee headed by retired justice Ranjana Desai to draft a common civil framework to govern marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption irrespective of religion.

Bihar connection found in Maharashtra TET paper leak, Mumbai Police arrests Rajiv Shah and Akash Kumar from Patna and Dheeraj Singh from Haryana, two others including mastermind Vijendra Gupta absconding.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.