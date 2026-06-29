June 29, 2026
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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 29, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 29, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

The theft in the Ram Temple donation case has sparked a political controversy in UP, where assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. The Samajwadi Party has attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the incident and called for the strictest possible action against those responsible.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Without naming Champat Rai, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "mukhya karyakarta" should abjure 'ahankaar'(arrogance), says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to meet on July 6; Resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra will be accepted, Trust will be reconstituted: Source
  • West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari government sets up UCC Drafting Committee headed by retired justice Ranjana Desai to draft a common civil framework to govern marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption irrespective of religion.
  • Bihar connection found in Maharashtra TET paper leak, Mumbai Police arrests Rajiv Shah and Akash Kumar from Patna and Dheeraj Singh from Haryana, two others including mastermind Vijendra Gupta absconding. 

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Rajat Sharma RSS Mohan Bhagawat Champat Rai Ram Temple Trust Westbengal News Suvendu Adhikari UCC Bill Maharashtra News Paper Leak Case
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